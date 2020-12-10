Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,325 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 327.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 153,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 117,929 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 504,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 76,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 34.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 517,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 132,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.