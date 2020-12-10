Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys Shares of 4,968 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 71,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 1,043,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

