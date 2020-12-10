Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys Shares of 3,638 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

