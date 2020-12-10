Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 835 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Kroger by 75.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Kroger by 148.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 400,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Kroger by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,385,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,799 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,527 shares of company stock worth $3,102,291 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

