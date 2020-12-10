Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 1,884 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.2% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 28.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0123 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITUB. BidaskClub raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.