Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Aflac by 1,144.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 3,376.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

