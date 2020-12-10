Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.65.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,136.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,146.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,160.18. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.95 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

