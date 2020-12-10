Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 344 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 604,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,794,000 after acquiring an additional 103,456 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 26.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Shares of NOC opened at $303.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.26 and a 200 day moving average of $319.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

