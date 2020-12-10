PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of PDC Energy worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PDC Energy by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

