Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Insider Sells $430,690.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley Scott Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $421.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.12. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $442.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,468,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paycom Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

