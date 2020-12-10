Park National Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park National in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Park National stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. Park National has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $109.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Park National by 45.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Park National by 218.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Park National by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Park National in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Park National in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

