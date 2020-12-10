Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

PK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.84. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.