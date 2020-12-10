Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

PTN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 11,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 476,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 436,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 774,329 shares during the last quarter.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

