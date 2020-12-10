Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OXM opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

