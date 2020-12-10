Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

NYSE:OXM opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

