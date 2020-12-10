Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE OXM opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.36.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

