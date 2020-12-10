Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORRF. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.31.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Brugger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.