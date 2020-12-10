Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,050,000.00 in Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Oragenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Oragenics Company Profile

There is no company description available for Oragenics Inc

