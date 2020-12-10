Oppenheimer Increases Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $70.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FATE. ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.61.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $115,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after buying an additional 1,847,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after buying an additional 466,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after buying an additional 420,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after buying an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.