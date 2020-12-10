Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OPRT. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

OPRT stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $494.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $377,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,566 shares of company stock worth $529,630. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 49.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

