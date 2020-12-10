Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $258.00 price target on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Okta from $231.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.84.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $232.38 on Wednesday. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,479 shares of company stock worth $68,956,967. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Okta by 50.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

