OKB (OKB) Price Tops $5.25 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One OKB token can now be bought for $5.25 or 0.00028794 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. During the last week, OKB has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $315.13 million and $60.52 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00437548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00025271 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

