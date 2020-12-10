Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 18th. 140166 upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.26.

NYSE OXY opened at $19.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 202,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

