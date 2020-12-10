nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,012 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of nVent Electric worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.