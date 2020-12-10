Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (NUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NUM opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.01. Numis Co. Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 359.50 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £371.21 million and a PE ratio of 40.70.

Get Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) alerts:

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the Unites States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.