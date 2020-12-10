Numeraire (NMR) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.25 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $27.02 or 0.00148150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $120.22 million and $7.25 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00437548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00025271 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,687 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

