Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after purchasing an additional 693,682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

