Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was upgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.32. Novus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($3.87). As a group, research analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $2,229,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp bought 92,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,341,497.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,187 shares in the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

