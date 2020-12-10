Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells $942,400.00 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clair Joyce St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $93.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

