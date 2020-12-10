Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $371.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

