Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nomura by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.