Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “
Nomura stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nomura by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
Recommended Story: Margin
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.