Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.