Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.77.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.46. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $537.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.35 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

