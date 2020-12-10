NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Up 90% Over Last 7 Days

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 118.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $6,426.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 90% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00412514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000346 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002291 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,751,007,488 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

