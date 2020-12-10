Neumark Trading Down 15.2% This Week (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Neumark has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neumark has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $2,269.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.00436953 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00025465 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,625,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,108,043 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

