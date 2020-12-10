nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of nCino stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83. nCino has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $103.95.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.
