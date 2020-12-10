nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $85.73 on Thursday. nCino has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.83.

Get nCino alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $185,907,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock valued at $197,143,056.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Barclays raised their target price on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.