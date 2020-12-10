Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

