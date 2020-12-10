National Bank Financial Boosts Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$4.75

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a sector perform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.39.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$4.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.61. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$61,742.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,333,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,763,914.28. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

