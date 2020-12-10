Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MYO. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Myomo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

