Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Now Covered by William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

MSI opened at $172.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

