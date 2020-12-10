Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,809,090.87 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $1,809,090.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,484,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,456,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MORN opened at $202.65 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $215.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 176,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.