Morgan Stanley Upgrades The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Equal Weight

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.01. The Sage Group has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.69.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

