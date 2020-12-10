Morgan Stanley Upgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to “Overweight”

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.