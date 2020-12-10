Morgan Stanley Sells 36,247 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $69,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. State Street Corp increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,700,000 after buying an additional 184,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

