Morgan Stanley Sells 140,338 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140,338 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $75,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $708,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.