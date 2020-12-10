Morgan Stanley Sells 129,446 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 777,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $67,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

