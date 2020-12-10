Morgan Stanley Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $40.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.32.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 56.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164,115 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

