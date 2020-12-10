Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 332.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of Diamondback Energy worth $69,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $280,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 34.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.