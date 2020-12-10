Morgan Stanley Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $155.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.67.

SBNY opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $99.64. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

